B.C. declines election recount in Saanich after tight councillor race

A woman casts her vote for the federal election in a polling station on Toronto's Ward Island on Monday May 2, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A woman casts her vote for the federal election in a polling station on Toronto's Ward Island on Monday May 2, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario