An investigation is underway after a little girl was left alone inside a car in Saanich on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to Tuscany Village at McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street at around 12:30 p.m.

They were responding to a report that a four-year-old girl was left inside an SUV, while her mother apparently ran inside a nearby grocery store to do some shopping.

The windows on the vehicle were open a few centimetres, and it's not clear how long the child was alone for.

When police arrived, the mother had already returned to the vehicle and the little girl was examined by paramedics.

The girl was given the all-clear, according to police.

Saanich police said the Ministry of Children and Families has been notified, as is common with any incident involving young children.

Police say no charges are pending and the case is now in the ministry's hands.