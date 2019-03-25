

CTV Vancouver Island





In the wake of the B.C. government's historic funding announcement for search and rescue groups, Vancouver Island rescue teams remain concerned about the lack of a long-term commitment.

“We are an emergency response organization, like fire, police and BC Ambulance, and we need to be recognized as such,” said Paul Berry with Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue.

On Saturday, the B.C. government tossed an $18.6-million lifeline to search and rescue groups in the province.

The one-time funding is meant to boost training and provide equipment and administrative support to the province’s volunteer-run ground search and rescue groups over the next three years.

It’s also intended as bridge funding while the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) works with the province to develop a new governance and funding model.

“In discussions with BCSARA, I’ve heard the ground search and rescue (GSAR) community’s strong concerns about the need for both an immediate infusion of funding and a clearer path toward long-term sustainable funding,” said B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

“That’s why we’re providing a record-level of funding as an immediate top-up of what B.C.’s GSAR groups are already receiving, as well as establishing a joint committee to move more quickly toward developing a sustainable funding model.”

The funding is the largest one-time investment in ground search and rescue groups in B.C. history.

Berry called the funding announcement an important building block.

“The amount provided is what we believe is required to sustain the 80 teams,” Berry told CTV News. “This is a first step. This is establishing a decent funding model on an annual basis.”

Berry was critical of the provincial government when annual funding was not included in the 2019 budget. The provincial government told concerned rescue crews that funding conversations were in the works. The Comox Valley team leader says this three-year deal is a positive step and hopes consistent annual funding is on the way.

Emergency Management BC is also paying for two additional staff positions to work with BCSARA on the development and implementation of a new governance and funding model.

“The entire ground search and rescue community in British Columbia is delighted with the province’s announcement of $18.6 million to fund the 80 recognized GSAR groups across B.C.,” the BCSARA said in a news release Saturday.

“This will provide three years of stable funding to the 80 groups and begin to implement the BCSARA Alternative Support Model.”

The BCSARA has approximately 2,500 volunteers rescuers who respond to an average of 1,700 calls per year.