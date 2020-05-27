VICTORIA -- One more person has died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, health officials announced Wednesday, bringing the province's death toll from the virus to 162 people.

Health officials also announced nine new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,550 infections since the outbreak began.

There have been no new cases of the virus recorded on Vancouver Island since last week, when someone who had already recovered from the virus returned home from the Kearl Lake oilsands facility in northern Alberta.

The Island Health region has had 127 cases of COVID-19, while the Vancouver Coastal Health region has had 899 cases. Elsewhere in the province, the Fraser Health region has recorded 1,267 cases, Interior Health has had 194 cases and there have been 63 cases in the Northern Health region.

“There has been one new COVID-19 related death in the last day in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 162 deaths in British Columbia," Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic."

There are now 244 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., while 2,144 people who contracted the virus are now considered fully recovered.

Thirty-seven people in B.C. remain in hospital with the virus, seven of them in intensive care. The remaining victims of the virus are recovering at home, according to the province.

As of Wednesday, there are 14 active outbreaks at long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

“COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week," the health officials said.

"Once we have a good understanding of how we are doing in mid-June, we’ll have the data we need to determine our timing for further actions."