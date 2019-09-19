Attacker at large after stabbing on Galloping Goose trail
Investigators are on scene at the scene of a reported stabbing Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
News staff, CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 4:20PM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 6:46PM PDT
Victoria police are investigating a stabbing on the Galloping Goose trail that occured Thursday afternoon.
One man has gone to hospital in "potentially life-threatening condition" and police say one male attacker is still at large.
The assault occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 300-block of Waterfront Crescent in the Burnside neighbourhood.
Police dogs were scouring the area just before 5 p.m.
The trail was temporarily closed but has since reopened as of 5 p.m.
Traffic in the area and on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will continue to be disrupted Thursday evening, police said.