

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria police are investigating a stabbing on the Galloping Goose trail that occured Thursday afternoon.

One man has gone to hospital in "potentially life-threatening condition" and police say one male attacker is still at large.

The assault occurred at approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 300-block of Waterfront Crescent in the Burnside neighbourhood.

Police dogs were scouring the area just before 5 p.m.

The trail was temporarily closed but has since reopened as of 5 p.m.

Traffic in the area and on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will continue to be disrupted Thursday evening, police said.