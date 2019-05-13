

Police in Courtenay say a thief or thieves may not fully know the impact of their actions, and now is the time to come clean.

Mounties say a number of custom-painted disc golf tonals were stolen from a private course on April 22.

A tonal is cylindrical target elevated several feet off the ground. Disc golfers attempt to hit the tonal in the fewest shots possible.

While each of the Comox Valley tonals is uniquely painted, one has a particularly significant sentimental value. Hidden inside one cylinder are the ashes of a former property caretaker.

“It is possible the thieves do not know that one of the tonals carries something so important,” said Const. Monika Terragni. “This is their chance to have it returned.”

Police say the family of the caretaker is devastated that the ashes were stolen.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2019-5677.