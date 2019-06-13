

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Temperature records tumbled across much of British Columbia's south coast Wednesday as Environment Canada says a strong ridge of high pressure kept clouds away.

The weather office reports 17 records were set as the mercury nudged 30 C or higher for much of the region from Vancouver Island to Squamish, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and as far east as Merritt and Princeton.

Chilliwack, Agassiz and Princeton each hit 33 C, shattering records that in Princeton's case, stood since 1918.

Temperatures in Victoria reached 29.6 C, more than half a degree higher than the previous record set in 1932, while Environment Canada says the Vancouver area hit 29.1 C.

New daily high temperature records were set today thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure. Here are the preliminary results. https://t.co/jucfWfNz40 #bcstorm — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 13, 2019

Records were also set in Abbotsford, Hope, Campbell River, Powell River, Squamish, Nanaimo and Tofino.

Forecasters say temperatures should moderate Thursday and Friday, but long range predictions don't call for much-needed rain on the south coast.

Vancouver Island weather records set on June 12, 2019 (Environment Canada):

Campbell River Area

New record 30.0

Old record 28.7 set in 1982

Records began in 1958

Gonzales Point Area

New record 30.0

Old record 28.8 set in 2002

Records began in 1874

Malahat Area

New record 29.2

Old record 26.6 set in 2002

Records began in 1986

Nanaimo Area

New record 32.0

Old record 30.6 set in 1932

Records began in 1892

Tofino Area

New record 27.0

Old record 26.7 set in 1936

Records began in 1896

Victoria Area

New record 29.6

Old record 28.9 set in 1932

Records began in 1914