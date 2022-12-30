As 2023 looms, new B.C. Premier David Eby lays out priorities for year ahead
In an extended interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, British Columbia’s 37th premier says he’s ready to tackle the challenges facing the province, starting with health care.
David Eby says friction between the provinces and the federal government over funding must end and a deal needs to be reached.
"We need the federal government at the table," said Eby. "We need to sit down with the prime minister in early January and have that conversation."
After being sworn-in in November, Eby immediately announced several housing affordability initiatives, including plans to override municipalities if they aren’t meeting targets for new home construction.
Eby says Victoria will be one of the cities the province will be working with and that he’s keen to work with Mayor Marianne Alto.
Eby also suggested 2023 could see the government following through on plans to allow three units to replace single-family homes in urban centres across the province.
"Building on the same footprint within the height rules, three units instead of one, makes that housing more affordable," explained Eby. "If you do it in one area it can cause the land prices to increase, so you have to do it over a wide area, and in this case, the province."
As the province continues to deal with the overdose epidemic, the premier says treatment, rather than safe supply, will be the focus moving forward.
"What British Columbians are going to see… is us accelerating our work around treatment to get people a chance to get out of addiction and away from this risk of using these drugs that are killing them," said the premier.
Six ministers from Vancouver Island are included in the new premier’s cabinet, which Eby says should put to rest any concerns that island-centric interests may go unaddressed.
"They’ve got a strong voice in government still," said Eby. "And lot of my best political learnings came from John Horgan."
As Eby prepares for the year to come, he revealed he won’t be toasting the new year with any suds from B.C. breweries, opting instead for a cider.
"I’m a Salt Spring Cider kind of guy," said the premier. "I love my ciders."
