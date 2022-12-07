B.C. Premier David Eby unveils new cabinet of 23 ministers

British Columbia Premier David Eby announced his new cabinet of 23 ministers and four ministers of state at a ceremony Wednesday in Victoria.

Adrian Dix will stay on as health minister while former forests minister Katrine Conroy will take over as minister of finance.

Two new ministries are being created with the announcement, namely the Ministry of Housing, which will be led by Ravi Kahlon, and the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, to be led by Bowinn Ma.

Niki Sharma will serve as B.C.'s attorney general, while Mitzi Dean will stay on as minister of children and family development.

Former Tofino mayor Josie Osborne will serve as minister of energy, mines and low-carbon innovation, while George Heyman will stay on as environment minister.

Bruce Ralston will serve as forests minister and Murray Rankin will remain in charge of Indigenous relations and reconciliation.

"British Columbia is a wonderful place to live, but people are looking for action on the issues facing them and their families," Eby said Wednesday.

"If the pandemic taught us anything, it's that we can't solve these problems alone. We need to solve them together. My team of determined colleagues will use a wealth and variety of experiences to continue the good work we’ve started and go further to deliver results people can see and feel in their communities."

Lana Popham will take over as minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport after previously serving as the agriculture minister, a role now filled by Pam Alexis.

Government House in Victoria. (CTV News)

Jennifer Whiteside will take on the role of minister of mental health and addictions as Sheila Malcolmson leaves that role to serve as minister of social development and poverty reduction, replacing Nicholas Simons in that role.

Harry Bains will stay on as minister of labour, Mike Farnworth remains as head of public safety and solicitor general, and Rob Fleming will remain as minister of transportation and infrastructure.

Nathan Cullen has been named minister of water, land and resource stewardship, and Rachna Singh was named minister of education and child care.

Lisa Beare remains on as minister of citizens' services and Selina Robinson will serve as minister of post-secondary education and future skills.

Anne Kang was named the new municipal affairs minister and Brenda Bailey was appointed to lead the jobs and economic development ministry.

Grace Lore was named minister of state for child care; Andrew Mercier was named minister of state for workforce development; Dan Coulter will serve as minister of state for infrastructure and transit; and Jagrup Brar was named minister of state for trade.

Eby, 46, became B.C.'s 37th premier last month, replacing former premier John Horgan, who announced last summer he was stepping down due to health concerns.

Since being sworn in, Eby has announced more than $1 billion in initiatives, including funding more police officers and health professionals, providing income relief, electricity bill credits and forming the stand-alone Ministry of Housing.