There were minor explosions when a garage in Cobble Hill went up in flames early Monday morning.

Mill Bay Fire Department said officers were called to a structure on Cobble Hill Road just after 5 a.m.

They arrived to find a fully involved garage with vehicles and equipment inside.

Crews got the blaze under control and called in firefighters from Shawnigan Lake for assistance.

Nobody was in the building at the time, but an antique vehicle and a few boats were destroyed.

Propane and acetylene tanks were also inside the garage and exploded due to the intense heat.

Damage was estimated to be in the thousands of dollars.

A cause has not been identified in the blaze, which remains under investigation.