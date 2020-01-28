VICTORIA -- Mounties are seeking charges of impaired driving after a single-vehicle crash near Campbell River last week.

Police say just after midnight Friday, a red Mazda SUV was reported travelling south in the northbound lanes on the Inland Island Highway near Willis Road.

Campbell River RCMP officers responded and found a vehicle matching the description engulfed in flames.

Police believe the vehicle had crashed and that alcohol was a factor. Charges are being sought for impaired driving.

"Fortunately nobody was seriously injured as a result of this incident," said RCMP Const Maury Tyre in a statement Tuesday.

"Events like this are a stark reminder of the dangers posed to the general public by impaired drivers," he added.

"There is simply no excuse in today's day and age to step behind the wheel while you are impaired by alcohol or drugs. It is simply unacceptable to place people's lives at risk to avoid paying for a cab or calling for a ride."