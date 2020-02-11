VICTORIA -- A large swath of Vancouver Island is under a special air quality advisory Tuesday due to high concentrations of fine particles in the atmosphere.

The central island area, including Port Alberni, is expected to remain under the advisory until weather conditions change.

Environment Canada says people with chronic medical conditions should avoid strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Staying indoors, especially in air-conditioned spaces, will help to reduce particulate exposure, the weather service says.

Exposure is of particular concern for pregnant women, infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, lung or heart disease.

Real-time air quality data can be found online here.