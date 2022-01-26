5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Island Health

Five deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Across the province, 21 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, including those in Island Health.

Eighty-seven people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

That total is down from the 100 patients reported on Tuesday, but up from the 60 confirmed a week ago on Jan. 19.

According to the BCCDC, 10 patients are currently receiving critical care for COVID-19 in Island Health, down from the 13 confirmed yesterday, but up from the seven reported on Jan. 19.

NEW CASES

Another 219 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 2,086 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

While confirmed cases are not a true reflection of B.C.'s total number of COVID-19 cases, health officials say the tests are used as an indicator of transmission rates in the province.

Health officials add that Wednesday's totals are preliminary due to a "delayed data refresh" and may be updated at a later date.

As of Wednesday, there are 30,058 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 1,781 active cases in the island region

VACCINATIONS

Approximately 89.7 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged five and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.6 per cent have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 42.2 per cent of eligible B.C. residents aged 12 and older have received three doses of vaccine.

Earlier Wednesday, the province also announced it was distributing 250,000 rapid test kits to child-care workers.