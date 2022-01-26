B.C. government to distribute 250K rapid antigen tests to child-care providers

The British Columbia government says it will distribute up to 250,000 rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provincially funded child-care providers.

The province did not provide a timeline for the delivery of the tests on Wednesday, but said details will be relayed directly to child-care providers "in the coming days as logistics are confirmed."

The take-home tests are intended for use by child-care workers with COVID-19 symptoms, the Ministry of Children and Family Development said in a statement.

"The Ministry of Health and the Office of the Provincial Health Officer continue to direct how rapid antigen tests are best used as part of the provincial pandemic response, including if additional tests will be deployed for use in child-care settings," the province said.

The ministry has scheduled a virtual information session on the rapid tests and other COVID-19-related child-care issues Wednesday night.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson and other officials for the session from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The province says the webinar will include a question-and-answer segment based on questions that have been sent ahead of time by child-care providers and parents. Attendees will also be able to submit their own questions during the session.

The meeting will be recorded and posted to the B.C. government's YouTube page following the seminar, the ministry said.

Those who wish to attend the online seminar can do so via Zoom (passcode 959521) or by telephone at 1-778-907-2071.