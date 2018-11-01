

CTV Vancouver Island





A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vancouver Island on Halloween night.

Earthquakes Canada reports that the quake hit about 230 kilometres southwest of Port Alice at 9:22 p.m.

The shaker struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

One person reported to Earthquakes Canada's website that they felt weak shaking.

There were no reports of damage and none expected, and no tsunami was expected.

It comes more than a week after three quakes measuring 6.5, 6.6 and 6.8 were recorded in the same area and felt in parts of the province.

Vancouver Island is located in an active seismic zone in which two tectonic plates converge, and thousands of earthquakes are recorded annually.