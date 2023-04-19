4.5-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Vancouver Island

A mild earthquake shook off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.

The 4.5-magnitude quake occurred just before noon about 213 kilometres southwest of Port Alice.

Earthquakes Canada says there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, after the mild quake rumbled at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No tsunami is expected, according to Earthquakes Canada and the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

Wednesday's earthquake occurred less than a week after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake rumbled in nearly the exact same spot off Vancouver Island.

Dozens of people reported feeling that earthquake on April 13, which also coincided with B.C.'s "Tsunami Preparedness Week."

Tips for tsunami preparedness include subscribing to local emergency routes, staying up to date with regional evacuation plans, and to creating a grab-and-go bag.