VICTORIA -- British Columbia health officials have announced 34 additional cases of COVID-19 as the recent surge in cases in the province continues.

The new cases bring the total identified in B.C. since the coronavirus pandemic began to 3,362, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in their update on the virus Wednesday.

Three of the newly announced cases were epidemiologically linked cases, meaning there have been 31 new positive tests in the last 24 hours.

There are 285 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., including 17 people who are in hospital with the virus, three of whom are in critical care.

There have been no new deaths in the last day, leaving B.C.'s death toll at 189.

