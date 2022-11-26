2nd earthquake in as many days off Vancouver Island

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook homes on Vancouver Island Friday night, but no damage has been reported, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The federal agency says the quake happened at 7:50 p.m., 34 kilometres west-northwest of Tofino, at a depth of 32 kilometres below the Pacific Ocean.

Former Tofino mayor and current MLA Josie Osborne reported on Twitter that her "whole house shuddered," and urged residents to check their earthquake preparedness.

Wow! Felt that 4.8M earthquake here in #Tofino just a few minutes ago. The whole house shuddered.



Another good reminder to #beprepared. ➡️ https://t.co/GDwtPp60mi — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) November 26, 2022

Others on social media reported feeling the quake in the Comox Valley, and Earthquakes Canada shows reports that the quake was felt as far away as Powell River and the Lower Mainland.

Friday's quake was the second off the west coast of Vancouver Island in as many days.

Around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, a smaller earthquake was detected considerably farther from shore, but was nonetheless lightly felt by some Island residents.

That quake occurred 288 kilometres southwest of Tofino, at a depth of one kilometre. It had a magnitude of 4.0.