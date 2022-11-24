4.0-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Vancouver Island

Only a few people in B.C. reported feeling a 4.0-magnitude earthquake that rumbled several hundred kilometres off the coast of Vancouver Island early Thursday morning.

The earthquake was recorded around 5:10 a.m. about 288 kilometres southwest of Tofino, B.C., and 435 kilometres west of Victoria, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about one kilometre in the Pacific Ocean.

Earthquakes Canada says there have been no reports of damage, and that no reports of damage and no tsunami risks are expected.

As of early Thursday afternoon, four people reported feeling the earthquake to Earthquakes Canada.

It was lightly felt by two people on Vancouver Island, including one person in Courtenay and one person in the Mill Bay area.

It was also reportedly felt by two people in Metro Vancouver, with one person reporting very light shaking in the Kitsilano area, and one person reporting strong shaking in the Burnaby area.