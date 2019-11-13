VICTORIA – Mounties in Campbell River are investigating a pair of stabbings in the city Tuesday night.

The first stabbing was reported to police just before 6 p.m. near the Radiant Life Community Church.

A man in his 30s was stabbed twice and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One man was taken into custody after the incident.

A second stabbing was reported shortly after 10 p.m. when a man in his 20s was found suffering from several stab wounds in what police say was an "unprovoked attack" by a man who has yet to be identified.

The victim was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a perpetrator who is described as 5' 7" tall, with shoulder-length grey hair, wearing a grey jacket and jeans.

Anyone who may have witnessed or recorded video of either attack is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

"These stabbings are very serious incidents," said Const. Maury Tyre in a nres release Wednesday.

"Removing individuals from the street who would do harm to others in this community is a top priority and any assistance the public can provide in these matters is greatly appreciated."