2 taken to hospital in separate Campbell River stabbings
Anyone who may have witnessed or recorded video of either attack is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 11:02AM PST
VICTORIA – Mounties in Campbell River are investigating a pair of stabbings in the city Tuesday night.
The first stabbing was reported to police just before 6 p.m. near the Radiant Life Community Church.
A man in his 30s was stabbed twice and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One man was taken into custody after the incident.
A second stabbing was reported shortly after 10 p.m. when a man in his 20s was found suffering from several stab wounds in what police say was an "unprovoked attack" by a man who has yet to be identified.
The victim was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a perpetrator who is described as 5' 7" tall, with shoulder-length grey hair, wearing a grey jacket and jeans.
Anyone who may have witnessed or recorded video of either attack is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.
"These stabbings are very serious incidents," said Const. Maury Tyre in a nres release Wednesday.
"Removing individuals from the street who would do harm to others in this community is a top priority and any assistance the public can provide in these matters is greatly appreciated."