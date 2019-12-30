VICTORIA -- Oak Bay police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a liquor store Sunday.

Police responded to a glass-break alarm at the Liquor Plus store in the 2500-block of Cadboro Bay Road at approximately 3:27 a.m.

Officers say the two men smashed a store window using a rock and made off with several bottles of alcohol.

Victoria police canine units helped in the search for the two men but police were unsuccessful in finding them.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424.