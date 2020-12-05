VANCOUVER -- Two people are injured after a serious crash on Highway 19 near Port Hardy Saturday.

The incident happened shortly before noon, according to DriveBC, which said the crash occurred near the intersection between Highway 19 and Highway 30, 11 kilometres south of Port Hardy.

The highway was closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles in the aftermath of the incident, and fire crews told CTV News Vancouver Island the road was not expected to reopen until 4 p.m.

Port Hardy RCMP are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated