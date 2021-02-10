VICTORIA -- Police and firefighters responded to a large fire in Victoria’s Burnside neighbourhood Wednesday night, which left one person with injuries.

Victoria police say they had closed several streets around a “major fire” in the 500-block of Ellice Street just before 9 p.m.

The Victoria Fire Department says that the incident was called in as a fire at a temporary shelter or tent.

Firefighters say initial reports suggested that multiple tents were on fire, and that some occupants may still be inside of them. Witnesses also said that they heard explosions, likely caused by propane tanks.

When firefighters arrived, they quickly tackled the flames, which had spread to “approximately five or six tents and the pallet structures they were erected upon.”

One male occupant of a tent suffered burn injuries to his hands, arms and head and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Fire damage to the encampment was “major,” according to firefighters.

“The fire salvage and overhaul took considerable time to complete as the amount of product involved in the incident was substantial,” said the fire department in a release Wednesday.

While several tents were damaged by flames, the fire department says that quick actions by firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to more tents in the area.

In total, 19 firefighters responded to the scene in three fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and a command vehicle.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.