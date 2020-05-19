VICTORIA -- Charities across Greater Victoria can now apply for some of the $1.64 million in funding that has been made available to local charities by the federal government.

The $1.64 million comes from the federal government’s $250-million Emergency Community Support Fund, and is being managed locally by United Way Greater Victoria and the Victoria Foundation.

Local charities can apply for a portion of the funding through the United Way or the Victoria Foundation starting today, May 19. Through their websites, a single application can be filled out and submitted to both organizations at once.

Funding from the Emergency Community Support Fund can go towards a variety of needs, including staff or resource payments, purchasing assistance, training for online support to replace in-person programming and more.

“It is apparent the most vulnerable people who already faced systemic barriers prior to COVID-19, are being hit especially hard by the pandemic,” said Mark Breslauer, CEO of United Way Greater Victoria.

“The goal of this fund is to bring urgent and much needed help directly into neighbourhoods throughout the Capital Regional District.”

Further information on the application process can be found online here.