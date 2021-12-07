Youth struck by vehicle in Saanich crosswalk, suffers life-threatening injuries

Saanich police say a youth was taken to hospital in critical condition following a crash on Monday evening.

The young pedestrian was crossing a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Merriman Drive around 9:45 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle, police say.

The youth was then rushed to Victoria General Hospital for treatment of critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Saanich police.

"At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the youth involved in this very tragic event," said Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police Department in a release Tuesday.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police say.

The intersection was closed until about 3:30 a.m. as traffic analysts investigated the scene.