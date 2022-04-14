Youth rushed to hospital after stabbing near Sooke middle school

A youth is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing near Journey Middle School in Sooke, B.C.

Police were called to the school on Thursday afternoon, and police tape could be seen cordoning off an area east of the school near the DeMamiel Creek Golf Course.

Police say the assault occurred during an altercation involving a group of youths.

An air ambulance was originally dispatched to the scene around 3:23 p.m. but was called off after crews determined that the patient could be transported to hospital by ground, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Two ambulances attended the scene, and one person was taken to hospital.

Mounties say a police service dog from the West Shore was also called in to assist with the investigation.

In a statement released late Thursday evening, Sooke RCMP said the stabbing had occurred "on a wooded trail near the end of Throup Road."

The victim suffered "significant injuries," and another youth was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect will be held in custody until a court appearance, according to RCMP, who thanked witnesses for providing first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

“We are grateful to those who immediately took action and rendered care to the victim” said Sgt. Kevin Shaw, acting detachment commander for Sooke RCMP, in the statement.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.”