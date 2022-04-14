Youth rushed to hospital after stabbing at Sooke middle school

A youth is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing at Journey Middle School in Sooke, B.C.

Police were called to the school on Thursday afternoon, and police tape could be seen cordoning off an area east of the school near the DeMamiel Creek Golf Course.

Police say the assault occurred during an altercation involving a group of a youth.

An air ambulance was originally dispatched to the scene around 3:23 p.m. but was called off after crews determined that the patient could be transported to hospital by ground, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Two ambulances attended to the scene, and one person was taken to hospital.

Mounties say a police service dog from the West Shore was also called in to assist with the investigation.