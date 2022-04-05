Young people become fastest growing age group in Nanaimo, B.C.

In the City of Nanaimo, there's a change in the air. Young, working adults are choosing to call the Mid-Island city home at a quickly rising rate.

The city's latest economic snapshot shows that 25 to 44-year-olds will be the fastest growing age group in Nanaimo over the next decade. It's the first time this demographic has surged past the 65+ cohort in years.

"Coming from North Van, that was the reason we moved in the first place, because we could actually buy something," said one young family that spoke with CTV News in Nanaimo on Tuesday.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog says the recent data is exciting for the Harbour City.

"It clearly shows people have confidence in Nanaimo," he said.

"People want to live here and the construction industry is booming, responding to all the folks who are making that decision."

The highest number of business licenses dolled out in Nanaimo last year went to the construction sector, and new housing starts rose by 50 per cent in 2021.

But, some community members warn that more needs to be done to address affordability in the region as it grows.

"Every day that I've come here there's been people hanging around to see if there's a bed that comes open for them," said Paul Manly with the Nanaimo Unitarian Shelter.

"We have people that use the shelter who have jobs, who are in school, and just can't find affordable housing in the community," he said.

Nanaimo's mayor says he hopes the province will help contribute to the housing situation as population grows.

"I don't want people to come to Nanaimo and discover or believe that it's not what it's cracked up to be and move on," said Krog.