'You can achieve anything': Life-long B.C. athlete keeps competing after sudden vision loss
For as long as he can recall, James Kwinecki has loved athletics.
“It’s hard-wired in my body,” James smiles. “I don’t think I could go a few days without moving.”
When he was a kid, he played on every team he could. After graduating, he got a job that would support his pastime.
“I could make some money,” James says. “And then I could do my fitness and sports on the side.”
His life couldn’t have been better, until his vision suddenly got worse. He went to the doctor after the vision in one eye was “sort of getting fuzzy.”
“And then they sent me to the ER,” James says. “That was a bit of a curveball.”
The then 21-year-old was diagnosed with a rare eye disease, Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Six months later, James was almost completely blind in both eyes.
“It was terrible,” James says. He suddenly couldn’t drive, couldn’t see his phone to connect with the world, and couldn’t play sports. “I had no idea what I was going to do.”
All the activities that James used to do – which defined him, fuelled him, and provided him with community – he now couldn’t do.
But then James heard about blind baseball. Seeing as he had nothing else to do, he tried it.
“It was so much fun,” James says, explaining how all the players are blindfolded before attempting to hit a ball that emits sounds, and running towards bases that do the same. “It kind of propelled me into getting into other sports.”
It inspired James to go to university and join the varsity rowing team.
“It was tough. It was hard,” James admits, before smiling. “Some of those days, I spent much more time in the water than the boat.”
But James persevered. And did so well that he earned an opportunity to join the national Paralympic rowing team.
“The momentum sparked more motivation,” James says.
It also gave James the confidence to look for a sport that would provide him with some of the autonomy he’d lost. He found that in running.
“I can just go run,” James says. “Nothing's going to stop me.”
After finding closed tracks and public routes that were safe, and often wearing a vest that says ‘blind runner,’ James runs by himself almost daily.
He’s now part of a community of runners. And with the help of a guide, James has also completed more than few marathons, and is training for more.
“You’re on top of the world,” James describes the feeling of running.
Although nothing compares to the feeling of proposing to your partner and her saying ‘yes.’
James and his fiancée Sydney are planning their wedding, while he’s also starting a new job at the Canadian National Institute for the Blind to support youth with vision loss.
“It does get better,” the now 29-year-old says. “It does get easier.”
And although life does take unexpected turns, James says if you commit to forging your own path, you just might find you couldn’t be happier with the direction you’re headed.
“Once you achieve that,” James smiles. “You can achieve anything!”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newfoundland, Nova Scotia still under winter storm warnings with high winds and heavy snow
Schools in Newfoundland's capital are closed today, due to the threat of inclement winter weather. The head office for NLSchools in St. John's will be open, but officials say not until 11:00 a.m. local time.
DEVELOPING Israeli forces storm main hospital in southern Gaza, killing patient and wounding six others
Israeli forces stormed the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday, hours after Israeli fire killed a patient and wounded six others inside the complex. The Israeli army said it was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
NEW Many Canadians say prescription costs are so high they're having to split their pills or skip doses
As the federal government negotiates a pharmacare deal to address medication coverage, a new survey reveals that some Canadians are resorting to cost-cutting means to save on critical prescriptions.
At least 8 children among 22 hit by gunfire at end of Chiefs' Super Bowl parade; 1 person killed
Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover and yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence. One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ.
'I slept with my half-sibling': Woman's horror story reflects loosely regulated nature of U.S. fertility industry
Victoria Hill never quite understood how she could be so different from her father – in looks and in temperament. The 39-year-old licensed clinical social worker from suburban Connecticut used to joke that perhaps she was the mailman's child. Her joke eventually became no laughing matter.
Prince Harry, Meghan in Whistler for a second day for 2025 Invictus Games training
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are back in Whistler, B.C., this morning at the Invictus Games training camp.
Canada-led NATO mission gets $273M boost
The federal government is spending more than $273 million to acquire new military equipment for NATO's Canada-led battle group in Latvia.
5 people are killed, 18 injured by a missile strike in the Russian city of Belgorod, officials say
A missile strike on the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border on Thursday killed five people, including a child, and injured 18 others, a Russian official said, in what appeared to be the latest exchange of long-range missile and rocket fire between the two countries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver
-
B.C. café owner alleges landlord offered rent reduction for sexual relationship
A café owner from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has filed a human rights complaint alleging her former landlord tried to pressure her into having a sexual relationship in exchange for reduced rent.
-
'It's still happening': 33rd annual Women's Memorial March draws thousands
Thousands of people gathered in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday for the 33rd annual Women's Memorial March.
-
Air Canada's chatbot gave a B.C. man the wrong information. Now, the airline has to pay for the mistake
Air Canada has been ordered to compensate a B.C. man because its chatbot gave him inaccurate information.
Edmonton
-
Union, city realize any negotiated raise for Edmonton civic workers who voted overwhelmingly to strike 'a balancing act'
Workers for the City of Edmonton and its public library who voted overwhelmingly over the last week in favour of strike action want a fair raise "that does not impact taxpayers severely."
-
Why 'soulmates' might hurt your love life, and what to do with your exes
An Edmonton researcher is working to debunk the "soulmate myth," saying the key to a happy relationship is choosing someone rather than finding "the one."
-
Dozens register to speak at council about Edmonton's proposed new public spaces bylaw
Edmonton city council held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed new public spaces bylaw.
Toronto
-
Toronto council votes to restore full police increase
Mayor Olivia Chow's first budget was left largely intact when it went to council Wednesday, barring several key amendments, including a restoration of the police budget approved by the Toronto Police Services Board and money to save a windrow-clearing program.
-
Woman seriously injured in Davisville Village shooting
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Davisville Village area late Wednesday night.
-
Canadians lose $50 million to romance scams in 2023: CAFC
While many looking for love online wind up in successful relationships, Canadians lost more than $50 million last year to scammers posing as potential suitors on dating platforms.
Calgary
-
'Punching for my life': Calgary man recounts cougar attack in Banff National Park
Spencer Weilermann was on a solo day trip Monday, hiking along the Rockbound Lake trailhead around 11 a.m. when the life-threatening encounter occurred.
-
Calgary vendors see signs of potential engagement boom
Many couples who got together after pandemic restrictions lifted are hitting a relationship milestone, and the local wedding industry is starting to see the impacts of a potential engagement boom.
-
First responders rescue injured worker from S.E. Calgary construction site
First responders rescued a worker who fell into a large hole at a construction site in southeast Calgary on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec adds 280 doctors, but 4 regions lose family physicians
Quebec is continuing to expand its medical workforce, with 280 more doctors added to its health care network over the past year, according to the latest data from the CMQ.
-
Investigation into the impact of wait times for children in Quebec youth protection
The Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse announced Thursday that it has opened a systemic inquiry into the impact of wait times for children in youth protection.
-
Education minister wants answers after alleged bullying incident at Quebec school
A father has been charged with assault and uttering threats after he allegedly went after his son's apparent bully in a confrontation outside a high school about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Crews searching for ice sailor in Shediac Bay area, N.B.
Search and rescue crews are looking for a 64-year-old man from New Brunswick in the Shediac Bay area.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in Eastern Passage: police
Police say a pedestrian has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
Winnipeg
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man., over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
Bus passenger stabbed by man uttering racial slurs: police
A man in his 20s is recovering after being stabbed by a man who was uttering racial slurs on a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday night.
-
Silica sand mine project to bring hundreds of jobs to Selkirk
A silica sand project near Hollow Water First Nation is moving forward, leading to hundreds of new jobs.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont., woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
The Brantford woman who defrauded and deceived doulas was sentenced Wednesday. Her victims – and even the judge – expressed disappointment with the outcome.
-
Conestoga College student killed in crash near London
Two students, one from Conestoga College and the other from Fanshawe College, were killed in a crash Wednesday that left another eight people hurt.
-
Regional councillor calls living situation 'inhumane' for Conestoga College's international students
A Waterloo Region councillor is criticizing Conestoga College’s response to the housing crisis after an encounter with an international student.
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in 2023 Regina homicide
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is yet again asking the public for help in its investigation of July 2023 homicide.
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. classroom pilot project raises concerns for parents, advocates
Parents and advocates are voicing their disapproval of a recent classroom pilot project – which they claim isolates students with disabilities.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Winter travel advisory issued with first 'significant snowfall in weeks' to hit the region
Grab the shovels and brace for the "first significant snowfall in a few weeks."
-
Prize scams are the current trend in Midland area
Canadian Anti-Fraud experts warn residents not to pay money to collect a prize.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. couple going strong 60 years after meeting at Valentine's dance
Some say Valentine’s Day is all about the commercial hype, but for one Saskatchewan couple, it’s the day they made a lifelong love connection.
-
Sask. care home workers rally for new contract outside LutherCare office
Employees of LutherCare group homes rallied outside the corporate office on Wednesday, calling on their employer to get to the bargaining table.
-
James Smith Cree Nation deploys new indigenous-led emergency alert system
A community-driven solution designed by and for Indigenous communities is now available in app stores.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 144 reopened after crash near Cartier
Highway 144 is reopened in both directions near Cartier on Thursday morning following a crash Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Incoming snowstorm expected to bring up to 15 cm, many school buses cancelled
Environment Canada issued weather alerts across northeastern Ontario on Thursday morning as an approaching storm is expected to bring up to 15 cm of snow.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.