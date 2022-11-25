Wreckage of fatal B.C. seaplane crash located

The wreckage of a Cessna float plane has been found in Strachan Bay on British Columbia's central coast two days after it crashed, killing all three aboard.

Cpl. Alex Berube says in an email that a crew with the RCMP West Coast Marine Service located the wreckage as it conducted a search of the crash site.

An RCMP dive team is on its way to Strachan Bay to assist with further recovery efforts.

The Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is also sending investigators.

The plane went down Wednesday on a flight from a central coast logging camp to Port Hardy, 50 kilometres to the south.

An initial search after the crash was first reported turned up no sign of wreckage or survivors and police said they believed the plane sank.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2022.