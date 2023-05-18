'World's largest burl' burns on Vancouver Island

A roadside attraction on northern Vancouver Island burned Wednesday night, in what the town's former mayor is calling an act of vandalism.

Firefighters in Port McNeill battled through the night and into Thursday morning to save what is known as the world's largest tree burl.

Discovered in 2005, the burl was estimated to weigh 30 tonnes when it was cut from a 525-year-old Sitka spruce in Holberg, B.C., according to Guinness World Records.

The Port McNeill fire department says the cause of the blaze is still unknown as crews worked to extinguish hot spots Thursday morning.

Former mayor Gaby Wickstrom called the fire a heart-breaking act of vandalism in a social media post Thursday before adding in a subsequent post: "There’s always a chance it could have spontaneously combusted. It would be the best-case scenario of [a] bad situation."

"I was the chamber president when we organized volunteers and brought the burl into Port McNeill," said Wickstrom, who lost her re-election bid last October.

"To some it might be a silly piece of wood, but others know this natural oddity draws visitors to our community. Such a shame."