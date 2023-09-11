Workers to pump water into Cowichan River amid drought

Catalyst Paper workers install pumps along the weir on the Cowichan River. (CTV News) Catalyst Paper workers install pumps along the weir on the Cowichan River. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling

After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News