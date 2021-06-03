VICTORIA -- Campbell River RCMP say a woman suffered serious injuries after she was stabbed by an unknown man on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. outside the Real Canadian Superstore in Campbell River, located at 1424 Island Hwy.

Investigators say a woman in her 40s was approached by a stranger. The unknown man pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman several times, causing serious injuries, according to police.

Mounties say the woman was taken to hospital and has since been released Thursday.

"At this point in time it is not clear what the motivation for the attack was," said Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP detachment in a release Thursday.

"We are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the male and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police to please contact the local detachment," he said.

The man is described as having a slender build with an average height. At the time, he was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood pulled up, a dark-coloured backpack and jeans.

Investigators say they are still working on getting a detailed description of the man. Anyone with information on the incident or who can help identify the man is asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Mounties are also asking for anyone with dashcam footage of the area, between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., to review their footage.