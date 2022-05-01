Woman missing since last weekend was last seen at Victoria International Airport, RCMP say
Police in Saanich are asking the public for help locating a woman last seen at Victoria International Airport last weekend.
Laura Huebner was reported missing on Friday, according to a news release from Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, but the 47-year-old was last seen on Sunday, April 24, when she arrived at the airport.
Police said they believe she was planning to travel to central Vancouver Island. CTV News has reached out for clarification on whether her itinerary included a flight, and whether police believe she boarded it. This story will be updated if a response is received.
Mounties describe Huebner as a white woman with blond hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'8" and weighs approximately 140 pounds, and she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white jacket and a white hoodie, police said.
They're asking anyone with information on Huebner's whereabouts to contact their local police agency, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol began Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russia's invasion.
LIVE | Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Naomi Judd to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame one day after her death
The Country Music Hall of Fame was 'shocked and saddened' by Naomi Judd's death, CEO Kyle Young said in a statement on Twitter. However, Judd's family asked that the induction of the mother-daughter duo The Judds continue as planned, he said.
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Breaking
Breaking | 'Suspicious device' along route delayed start of Vancouver marathon, police say
Vancouver police say a suspicious device that they believe was "strategically placed" to disrupt the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday morning has been "rendered inert."
-
B.C. mental health advocates push for change in police approach to crisis calls
May 1 marks the start of Mental Health Week across Canada, and with that comes growing calls to rethink how people with mental health issues are treated in times of crisis.
-
'There will be lines': Vancouver airport warns of delays due to security-screening staff shortage
Travellers are being warned to expect long lines at Vancouver International Airport due to a shortage of security screening staff.
Edmonton
-
'A resurgence': Whyte Avenue business vacancy rate drops to average levels after pandemic closures
After the pandemic forced businesses to pivot or pushed some to close their doors for good, the Whyte Avenue and Old Strathcona area of Edmonton is making a comeback.
-
Oilers already in playoff mode ahead of Kings series
The hardware collected by Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl the past several years would require a mammoth trophy case.
-
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer says
Volunteer drivers rushing needed donated supplies to Ukrainian forces were killed in a Russian attack, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
Toronto
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchased in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
-
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
-
Toronto police identify 18-year-old man killed in shooting
Toronto police have identified the 18-year-old man killed in a double shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday.
Calgary
-
'We appreciate every kind word': Community BBQ held to welcome Ukrainian refugees
As Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country, many who have already left, have found asylum in Canada.
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
-
Kids Help Phone benefits from Calgary charity walk
A charity event aimed at raising funds for a hotline to help children and youth who are in distress took place in Calgary on Sunday.
Montreal
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Thousands pay tribute to Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre
The remains of Guy Lafleur are lying in state at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, as fans stream in to pay tribute to the team's all-time points leader.
-
Anti-capitalism protest leads to broken windows, use of 'chemical irritants' by police
An "anti-capitalist" protest near Place du Canada in downtown Montreal turned violent on Sunday, according to police (SPVM), with demonstrators throwing rocks and officers using "chemical irritants" to disperse the crowd.
-
Quebec motorcycle police officer hit while on duty, recovering in hospital
A Quebec provincial police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was hit while performing his duties on a motorcycle on Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Tradition returns to Battle of the Atlantic ceremony
A large crowd gathered under grey skies in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park Sunday to mark 77-years since the historic Battle of the Atlantic.
-
First cruise ship in more than two years docked in Sydney, N.S., Sunday
The weather was cloudy and cold, but it didn't dampen spirits as the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday.
-
High building costs, labour shortage top of mind at Fredericton Home Show
The pandemic was to blame for the home show’s hiatus, but it’s also responsible for a lot of headaches in the home building industry.
Winnipeg
-
24-year-old woman killed in Transcona area crash Sunday: police
Winnipeg police were on scene of a fatal crash Sunday morning in the Transcona area.
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race kicks off with three candidates
The race to become Winnipeg's next mayor is officially on, with three candidates starting their campaigns.
-
Province in 'high state of readiness' for 2009 flood levels
The Manitoba government continues to monitor flood levels in the province and is in a “high state of readiness for 2009 spring flood levels in the Red River Valley.”
Kitchener
-
'It was never a hesitation for us to help': Kitchener family prepares to house Ukrainian family
Fleeing a war-torn country is not a foreign experience for Shaunna Mckenzie and her family.
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
-
Laurier student runs 102 km for charity
Ryan Douglas ran from Niagara to downtown Toronto in a single day to raise money for those experiencing homelessness.
Regina
-
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol began Sunday, as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed that she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russia's invasion.
-
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
-
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
Barrie
-
Stabbing in Barrie leaves teen 'seriously' injured: police
A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after being stabbed Saturday night in Barrie.
-
Group of Wasaga Beach residents protest plans for development
While Wasaga Beach council was meeting residents about the town's future on Saturday, another group staged a protest outside.
-
Brampton man caught doubling speed limit in Innisfil
A Brampton man is accused of doubling the posted speed limit after being pulled over in Innisfil Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
-
Saskatoon SPCA could have new contract with city by July to address 'financial strain' of running pound
Saskatoon SPCA executive director Graham Dickson hopes the organization will be able to negotiate a new contract with the City of Saskatoon to run the city's pound by July.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault bowlers off to national championships
A group of bowlers in Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to represent northern Ontario at the 2022 Canadian Youth Bowling Championships.
-
Access Better Living opens new centre with new programming for adults
A vision for more services for children and adults with developmental disabilities is now a reality in the Timmins area.
-
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.