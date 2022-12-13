Woman donates $3.7M island off Vancouver Island to conservation group

The late Betty Swift (middle) is pictured with her daughter, Hally, and son-in-law Ted. (Islands Trust Conservancy) The late Betty Swift (middle) is pictured with her daughter, Hally, and son-in-law Ted. (Islands Trust Conservancy)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario