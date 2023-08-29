Woman dies after fall while hiking near Qualicum Bay

A hiker has died after falling on a trail near the Vancouver Island community of Qualicum Bay.

The woman was walking on the 10-kilometre Nile Creek Trail on Sunday when she fell and rescuers were called to the scene.

Volunteers with Comox Valley Search and Rescue and Arrowsmith Search and Rescue were dispatched to the trail, however the hiker succumbed to her injuries.

The B.C. Coroners Service said Tuesday it was still investigating the woman's death.

A spokesperson for the coroner declined to provide details about the woman's approximate age or identity.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to family and friends at this difficult time," Comox Valley Search and Rescue said in a social media post Tuesday morning. "It is our privilege to be of service."

The rescue group says other hikers who were with the woman were escorted out of the bush in darkness to waiting family members.

The woman's body was recovered from the woods on Monday morning.

She is the third person to die from a fall while hiking in B.C. since early July.

On July 10, a 28-year-old woman from the United States fell to her death near Black Tusk in the B.C. mainland's Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Three days later on July 13, a man in his 70s died after falling approximately 60 metres into Cypress Creek Canyon while hiking with a group in West Vancouver.