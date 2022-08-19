Woman arrested, drugs seized during police raid in Duncan, B.C.

Officers uncovered more than 19 ounces of controlled substances, including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, as well as approximately 1,600 prescription pills, the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP said in a news release Friday. (RCMP) Officers uncovered more than 19 ounces of controlled substances, including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, as well as approximately 1,600 prescription pills, the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP said in a news release Friday. (RCMP)

