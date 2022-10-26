Woman arrested after assaulting Victoria police during impaired driving investigation

Victoria police say one woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she assaulted two police officers during an impaired driving investigation.

Police were called around 2 a.m. to the 500-block of Yates Street for a report that four women had kicked a man’s vehicle before fleeing in their own vehicle.

The victim wrote down the women's licence plate and was providing it to the patrol officer when the suspect vehicle returned to the scene.

The officer stopped the vehicle and suspected the driver was impaired, having observed the driver and her passengers earlier walking between liquor establishments, police said in a release Tuesday evening.

The driver failed two breath samples and was given a 90-day driving prohibition, according to police.

A second officer arrived to assist and the driver became enraged when the officers informed her that her vehicle was being towed and impounded and that she was prohibited from driving, police said.

The woman then kicked both officers and tried to punch them before she was handcuffed, according to police.

She was arrested for assault and transported to VicPD cells where she was held until sober.

The officers were not injured in the attack, police said.

"Impaired driving continues to kill and injure people in Victoria and Esquimalt," Victoria police said in the release.

"Planning a ride home with a designated driver, Victoria Transit, taking a taxi or even having one’s vehicle towed home are all significantly less expensive than an immediate roadside prohibition."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654.