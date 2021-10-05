Woman, 24, killed in crash near Courtenay, B.C.

These Canadian industries are currently facing the biggest labour shortages
The economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are squeezing businesses struggling to find workers as ongoing labour shortages continue to stall certain sectors.
A 24-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a pickup truck Monday evening near Courtenay, B.C.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m., when Comox Valley RCMP were called to the scene on Veterans Memorial Parkway. Police found the driver of a heavily damaged Honda Civic already receiving treatment from paramedics and firefighters at the scene.
The young woman died of her injuries after being transported to hospital.
“Several witnesses told investigators that they observed the Honda Civic suddenly veer into the oncoming lane of traffic before colliding with a full-sized pickup truck towing a travel trailer,” said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni in a statement Tuesday.
“Investigators are being assisted by a traffic analyst from the BC Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service as the exact cause of the collision continues to be examined,” she added.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the woman’s death.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is 'fully united,' despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party's 2021 federal election loss. On Tuesday Conservative MPs met in-person in Ottawa for their meeting since the election, where O'Toole faced a caucus upset by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including losing seats and MPs in key regions of the country.
The COVID-19 pandemic that has transformed how many of us live since it first grabbed attention nearly two years ago is no longer the top issue of concern among Canadians, according to the latest polling from Nanos Research.
Some reports of unexpected skin rashes among those previously infected with COVID-19 add to ongoing questions over how the disease impacts the immune system.
The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc /BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots.
A new joint study from researchers in Quebec and the U.S. suggests that without wearing a mask, a two-metre physical distancing guideline indoors is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As oil prices reach a seven-year high, analysts say Canadians should brace for skyrocketing prices at the pumps this week as the global economy begins to rebound from a pandemic lull.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
While accusing the giant social network of pursuing profits over safety, a former Facebook data scientist told Congress Tuesday she believes stricter government oversight could alleviate the dangers the company poses, from harming children to inciting political violence to fueling misinformation.
B.C. has allowed school districts to decide whether to mandate vaccination for local teachers. Critics say they're simply passing the buck.
British Columbia has recorded another 593 cases of COVID-19 but no related deaths, the government said Tuesday after officials announced a new vaccine requirement for visitors in health-care settings.
Full vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be mandatory for visitors in health-care settings across British Columbia, beginning with long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.
Alberta Health will once again post COVID-19 cases online when a school has more than two infections effective immediately.
Albertans 75 and over and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people 65 and older can get their third vaccine dose, six months after their second, Premier Jason Kenney announced.
The Be-A-Bella candy and gift shop in the Highlands neighbourhood is recovering after being robbed several times in recent days.
With school-aged children now making up about a quarter of Alberta's active COVID-19 cases, the provincial government is re-implementing some of the health measures it dropped ahead of the school year.
The head of the Alberta Medical Association is inviting Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping to tour an Edmonton-area ICU to "break the disconnect" between political policy and reality.
The number of medical exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine in Premier Doug Ford's caucus is 'statistically curious,' according to his political critics, after two members were given a pass – a rate that far exceeds the rest of the province.
Gas prices in Toronto are expected to increase to record levels in the next few days.
An Ontario woman who has a cruise booked in January out of Florida says she's willing to pay for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so that she'll be allowed to board the ship.
Calling it an 'undeniable' case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death was accidental, but avoidable.
Thousands of grievances have been filed against the central-south Montreal health authority by orderlies, who say their work conditions are a perfect example of systemic racism.
From taking better patient notes to teaching doctors and nurses in training about Indigenous communities, coroner Gehane Kamel issued a list of recommendations for institutions across Quebec. Read them here.
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in New Brunswick, the province is implementing circuit breaker measures.
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
There was a long line-up by midday at Tuesday's drop-in vaccine clinic in in Spryfield, with some neighborhood residents waiting to get their second dose, and others getting their first.
Manitoba health-care workers and people who didn't receive an mRNA shot will soon be able to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gas prices in Winnipeg are approaching record highs and, according to one analyst, the pandemic is partly to blame.
The city is looking at ways to boost compliance of snow plow zones in Winnipeg, which could see more tickets and heftier fines.
The Saskatchewan government says it will not introduce limits on gathering sizes in the province's COVID-19 hotspot.
The family of a Saskatoon man who hasn’t been seen since late September remains hopeful he is alive, but desperately wants him to come home.
An incident that was sparked when staff at a Saskatoon restaurant asked two customers for proof of vaccination escalated to the point of violence, according to a witness.
Saskatchewan reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 10 additional deaths related to the virus.
An interview featuring University of Regina Rams quarterback Sawyer Buettner, fresh off the field in Saturday’s game with blood dripping from his face, has gone viral.
Saskatchewan residents are heading into their second pandemic Thanksgiving and the government has offered some recommendations for weekend gatherings.
Residents of a high-rise building where a toddler fell from a balcony, have been advised not to use their balconies until further notice.
Quick action by city firefighters has saved an iconic London, Ont. bar.
Jess Reimer's family is by her side at London Health Sciences Centre, Victoria Campus, as she recovers from a devastating crash.
An animal rescue group in Sudbury is taking in 30 dogs that were found in deplorable conditions in another part of Ontario.
Residents of Wahnapitae might have noticed some low-flying aircraft over the last few days. Mining giant Vale has resumed its reseeding of Greater Sudbury and will be dropping grass seed over a targeted area this week.
A B.C.-based mining company has been fined for a 2019 incident at Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine Project that injured one worker.
Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections dropped significantly.
Despite the Waterloo Region District School Board deciding volunteers can return to school sports and extracurriculars, there's still no timeline for when they'll be back.
A garden hidden on top of Guelph's Stone Road Mall is being used to grow produce for those in need.