Winter tires required on Malahat, other island highways this week

Winter tire sign on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford, B.C., as seen on Dec. 13, 2021. (CTV News) Winter tire sign on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford, B.C., as seen on Dec. 13, 2021. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario