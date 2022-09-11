Wildfire smoke on Vancouver Island expected to clear Sunday night

Smoky skies from wildfires burning in the U.S. and the B.C. mainland continued on Vancouver Island Sunday, but relief was on the way.

A smoky skies bulletin issued by the provincial government indicates that southeastern Vancouver Island was expected to see "variable smoke conditions" Sunday, with clearing expected by evening.

As of Sunday afternoon, Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island were subject to special air quality statements from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Officials advised residents to stay indoors, stay hydrated, avoid exerting themselves outdoors and monitor themselves for symptoms of the adverse effects of poor air quality.

"Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment, but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health," the province said in its bulletin.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure."

Those suffering from the poor air quality or simply seeking a break from it were advised to head to air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community centres and shopping malls. Running a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter indoors can also improve air quality in the room where the filter is located, the province said.

"If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health-care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911," the province said.