Wildfire smoke on Vancouver Island expected to clear Sunday night
Smoky skies from wildfires burning in the U.S. and the B.C. mainland continued on Vancouver Island Sunday, but relief was on the way.
A smoky skies bulletin issued by the provincial government indicates that southeastern Vancouver Island was expected to see "variable smoke conditions" Sunday, with clearing expected by evening.
As of Sunday afternoon, Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island were subject to special air quality statements from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Officials advised residents to stay indoors, stay hydrated, avoid exerting themselves outdoors and monitor themselves for symptoms of the adverse effects of poor air quality.
"Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment, but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health," the province said in its bulletin.
"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure."
Those suffering from the poor air quality or simply seeking a break from it were advised to head to air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community centres and shopping malls. Running a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter indoors can also improve air quality in the room where the filter is located, the province said.
"If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health-care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911," the province said.
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
In what some are calling the biggest battlefield victory for Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia, Ukrainian troops have succeeded in reclaiming swaths of territory from the Russian side in recent days. But a military analyst is warning that doesn't mean the end for Russia.
As the war in Ukraine marked 200 days on Sunday, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia.
People wanting to pay final their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin.
The presidents of Russia and France held talks on Sunday regarding safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, with Vladimir Putin blaming Ukrainian forces while Emmanuel Macron pointed the finger at Russian troops.
Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv's forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops out of swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast and south.
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
A Metro Vancouver man will be going the distance to watch history unfold. Within hours of learning about the Queen's passing, he purchased a round-trip ticket to London.
The death of a monarch half a world away is prompting some nervousness among British Columbia mayors and councillors who've been preparing for months for their annual meeting with ministers.
Vancouver Island resident Judee Bowman Reid was nearing death about a decade ago when she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer — and then a stranger who lived thousand of kilometres away stepped in and changed everything.
Active and retired Edmonton Fire Rescue Services members honoured firefighters who had died as a result of their job at a memorial on Sunday.
A Ukrainian family that moved to Alberta in May will be able to get around much easier now.
Toronto Mayor John Tory is speaking out after several people were shot, one fatally, this weekend.
Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a North York teen.
The City of Burlington has launched a “crisis management team” following six recent unprovoked coyote attacks against area residents.
Calgary-born Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada after winning the majority of the vote on the first ballot.
Canada's top country artists will be honoured in Calgary Sunday as the Canadian Country Music Association awards return to town for the 10th time.
When the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's body pulled out of the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sunday, it marked the monarch's final departure from a personal sanctuary where she could shed the straitjacket of protocol and ceremony for a few weeks every year.
Non-Francophone immigration is a threat to cohesion in Quebec, incumbent premier François Legault said Sunday.
The mixed reactions in Quebec to the death of Queen Elizabeth II highlight the province’s complex relationship with the monarchy.
It's difficult to say what would happen to women and women's issues under a Conservative Quebec government led by Éric Duhaime for one simple reason: he has not made any electoral commitments in this area.
King Charles III was proclaimed Canada's head of state on Saturday at a ceremony that included heraldic trumpeting, a 21-gun salute and a moment of remembrance for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Halifax police have charged a man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of battle rapper Pat Stay earlier this month.
Winnipeg's largest street festival returned to the city's core marking an important step in downtown Winnipeg's post-lockdown recovery.
More than 300 people got out to Kildonan Park Sunday morning to join in the fight against ovarian cancer.
The occupants of a Cambridge home have been displaced after a fire broke out at the building Sunday.
The Brantford Police Service says it’s working to determine how officers knocking down a door for a drug investigation ended up at the wrong home.
There were plenty of wagging tails at Kiwanis Park in Kitchener on Sunday as the local humane society hosted its popular “Splash and Dash” fundraiser.
A ceremony at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina on Sunday saw three names added to the RCMP's Honour Roll and inscribed on the Memorial Wall.
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
Fire departments from across Saskatchewan took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day.
The mayoral race in Barrie is heating up as the city's longest-serving councillor opened up his campaign office for mayor Sunday.
Fire crews from two different municipalities converged to battle a blaze in Springwater late Saturday evening.
On Sunday Sept. 11, in the morning, there was a shooting in Pinewood Park in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island.
The Assiginack Child Care Centre located in the small community of Manitowaning, on Manitoulin Island, is closing its doors for at least a month due to a staffing shortage.
For the last two years, a large group of people from Northern Ontario and beyond have come together to bead small, square tiles which form into a display resembling Lake Nipissing in what's called the Lake Nipissing Beading Project.