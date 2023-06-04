Wildfire near Sayward, B.C. under control, new out-of-control fire found

The wildfire burning on northern Vancouver Island is no longer out-of-control and is instead being held, Coastal Fire Centre says.

The fire near the village of Sayward is “not likely to spread beyond the predetermined boundaries under prevailing conditions,” Kimberly Kelly, information officer with the centre explains.

The Newcastle Creek fire received new the status just before 3 p.m. Sunday, thanks to suppression efforts from 60 firefighters and two helicopters, according to the centre.

The fire is holding steady at 208 hectares, Kelly says. The fire grew from approximately 15 hectares when it was first reported Monday to 90 hectares that night, making it the largest fire of the season for B.C.'s coastal region.

The wildfire is suspected to be human-caused, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Conditions in the area are dry, meaning forest fuels are drying and will continue to do so until significant rainfall, which is not in the foreseeable forecast, Kelly says.

All of the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction is currently in the moderate to high fire danger rating.

Two other fires were reported on the Island Sunday.

One is north of Stocking Creek in the Cowichan Valley, which was recorded at 11:43 a.m. The fire is burning less than half a hectare, and was rapidly put under control, Kelly says.

The other fire is burning out-of-control west of Highway 4 near Cameron Lake. The fire is half a hectare in size and is being worked on by eight firefighters and two helicopters, according to the centre. The Cameron Bluffs fire was reported at 6 a.m.

Up-to-date wildfire information can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website or mobile app.