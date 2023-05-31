Wildfire near Sayward, B.C., continues to burn out of control with 60 firefighters, 4 helicopters on scene

The northern Vancouver Island village of Sayward remains on edge Wednesday as a wildfire continues to burn out of control just five kilometres west of the community.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it is still not recommending evacuation orders for the village of approximately 300 people as the Newcastle Creek fire burns for a third day.

Three helicopters and multiple firetrucks were dispatched to the Newcastle Creek fire on Tuesday morning, with the possibility of a fourth helicopter joining suppression efforts by the afternoon. (Rachel Boult)

"The fire is continuing to burn in a direction that is parallel to the community," Nick Donnelly, a fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service's Coastal Fire Centre, told CTV News on Wednesday.

"We're expecting cooler temperatures and higher humidity today, so we'll try to take advantage of those conditions."

Approximately 60 firefighters, four helicopters and several water tender trucks are battling the blaze, which measured approximately 160 hectares Wednesday.

The Newcastle Creek fire was first reported to officials around 1:30 p.m. Monday when it covered an area of 15 hectares. High winds fueled a sixfold increase in size with the blaze reaching 90 hectares by nightfall.

Sayward Mayor Mark Baker says village officials have "a strong plan in place" in the event that an evacuation is necessary but said current fire activity is proving "favourable" to the community.

"As we know, fire can change direction at any time, but right now we're very fortunate that no buildings have been in jeopardy," Baker told Victoria radio station CFAX 1070 on Wednesday.

"We've got people that are monitoring the situation consistently through the day and night to ensure we have ample time to evacuate, if necessary."

Sayward Mayor Mark Baker is urging anyone who encounters a forest fire – or who accidentally starts one – to alert authorities immediately to protect life and property. (CTV News)

The fire is believed to be human-caused though a full investigation has not yet been carried out.

"Our objective through the next operational period is to stop the fire from growing beyond its current perimeter," Donnelly said, adding the blaze has not moved any closer to Sayward or its main access road.

"We've had a lot of people in community that have offered to feed the firefighters and the volunteers that are working on this," the mayor noted.

"We've had the restaurant, Crossroads Restaurant and Pub, feed the firefighters for free from dinner to breakfast. So everybody has come together."

The provincial wildfire agency says 59 fires were actively burning in the province Wednesday morning, with 10 fires considered out of control.