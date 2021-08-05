VICTORIA -- A wildfire that was spotted by the Chemainus River near Duncan, B.C. is considered under control, according to the Coastal Fire Centre.

The roughly 0.3 hectare fire was first reported on Wednesday. A crew of three firefighters returned on Thursday to find the wildfire had not grown overnight, according to fire information officer Marg Drysdale.

That crew remains in the area to monitor and "mop up hotspots" on Thursday, according to the fire centre.

While the news is promising, Drysdale notes that the fire centre does not speculate on when a wildfire will be completely extinguished because conditions can change rapidly.

The fire centre believes that the wildfire was human-caused, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

Drysdale adds that while rain is in the forecast for parts of Vancouver Island this weekend, fire risks remain high across the island.

"It will not be enough rain to knock back our fire danger rating," she said.

"So we are asking everybody to be very vigilant and very cautious about anything they do in forested areas," said Drysdale.

Anyone who spots a wildfire is asked to call the B.C. Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.