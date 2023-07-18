Wildfire closure of Highway 4 cost Tofino, Ucluelet $44M in lost tourism revenue: chamber

The wildfire that forced the closure of Highway 4, the only paved route connecting western Vancouver Island with the rest of the province, last month cost the communities of Tofino and Ucluelet a combined $44 million in lost tourism revenue, according to the region's largest business association.

The Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce say the 17-day highway closure brought a significant reduction in travellers to the region during what's typically the busiest time for hotels, resorts, restaurants and shops that rely on tourism spending.

British Columbia's Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure shut down Highway 4 at Cameron Lake, east of Port Alberni, on June 6 as the two-square-kilometre Cameron Bluffs wildfire sent trees, rocks and other wildfire debris onto the highway.

The closure remained in place until June 23, when the road reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, however weekday closures are expected to remain in place until mid-August.

Businesses in Tofino reported an estimated $29.7 million in lost tourism revenue during the three-week closure, while those in Ucluelet estimated losses totalling $14 million, according to the chamber.

The losses do not account for the economic impact suffered by businesses in Port Alberni. The chamber says most of the affected businesses are not eligible for business-interruption insurance or government assistance.

As many workers in Tofino and Ucluelet are temporary seasonal employees, most did not qualify for employment insurance benefits.

Laura McDonald, president of the Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, says the highway closure highlights a lack of government funding to help small businesses weather the impacts of natural disasters.

"While there are emergency services for individuals, no such support mechanisms exist to help businesses," McDonald said in a statement.

"We would welcome a discussion with the provincial and federal governments about a disaster fund for small business," she added.