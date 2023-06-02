Wildfire burning out of control near Sayward, B.C., surpasses 200 hectares

A wildfire burning out of control on northern Vancouver Island is now estimated to cover 208 hectares, or just over two square kilometres, provincial wildfire officials said Friday.

The Newcastle Creek fire remains approximately five and a half kilometres west of the village of Sayward.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire, which was first reported to officials on Monday afternoon, has surpassed 200 hectares after officials were able to get a better measure of the fire line Friday due to improved visibility.

Approximately 60 firefighters and two helicopters are continuing to attack the blaze, though crews have yet to get the fire under control since it was discovered.

The fire has grown from approximately 15 hectares when it was first reported Monday to 90 hectares that night, making it the largest fire of the season for B.C.'s coastal region.

On Wednesday afternoon, wildfire officials said they were able to more accurately map the fire area from the sky as smoke conditions eased, revealing the fire to be approximately 160 hectares, where it held Thursday before growing again overnight.

The wildfire service has not recommended evacuations for Sayward, home to approximately 300 residents.

The provincial wildfire agency says 57 fires were actively burning in the province Friday, with 12 fires considered out of control.