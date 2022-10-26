Why the B.C. NDP cleared a Vancouver Island union local's pro-Eby effort
A Vancouver Island union local is behind a letter that sparked an investigation into David Eby's NDP leadership campaign and complaints from disqualified rival Anjali Appadurai of a double standard.
BC NDP chief electoral officer Elizabeth Cull said she spent weeks investigating the source of the letter, printed on United Steelworkers' letterhead, that urged members to join the NDP to support Eby's leadership bid.
“We're not asking people to sign up and stay as NDP members,” that letter says. “We believe by electing Eby and reducing the percentage of the vote for the anti-logging candidate we can push back on the green agenda.” It says supporting Eby “gives us leverage with him after he's elected.”
Cull's six-page report on her investigation into the letter found no evidence Eby had co-ordinated with the authors of the memo to influence the race or fraudulently recruit members.
It did not violate the B.C. Election Act or party rules, she found. But she also could not determine the source of the memo.
The Steelworkers' provincial office disavowed the note and said they did not know where it came from.
The Tyee has traced the memo to United Steelworkers Local 1-1937, which represents about 6,000 forestry workers on Vancouver Island and along the coast. The local has been a vocal opponent of efforts to curtail logging of old-growth forests, arguing the policies cost jobs and hurt communities.
The local distributed the letter and sent an email to members urging them to join the BC NDP and back Eby, adding that union staff would also be calling members and facilitating signups.
United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 did not respond to a request for comment.
The memo re-emerged on social media after climate activist Anjali Appadurai was eliminated from the race after a separate report from Cull found she had improperly co-ordinated with third-party environmental groups to sign up members.
Appadurai says the party's decision reflects a double standard.
“We were expected to take responsibility for the actions of third parties,” Appadurai said last week before her disqualification. “And we didn't see that standard applied across the board to all candidates.”
MYSTERIOUS MEMO
Scott Lunny said that when he first saw the memo online, he thought it laughable that anyone would think it came from one of the most powerful unions in British Columbia.
“It's clearly not an official document from our union,” said Lunny, a former BC NDP vice-president and the president of United Steelworkers District 3, which includes B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.
“It's not signed. It's not on official letterhead. It's not well-written... it clearly didn't come out of my office or our national office.”
Lunny said he decided to not engage in debate about the letter.
“I'm not interested in people just calling me names and telling me I'm in the pockets of big oil, that I'm a `union bro.' I don't need to get in that debate with anyone on Twitter,” Lunny said.
The letter posted on Twitter by Torrance Coste of the Wilderness Committee, who supported Appadurai, was unsigned.
But The Tyee tracked down the second page of the same document, which was not posted online. It was signed by Local 1-1937. The Tyee also confirmed a second, emailed letter was sent to union members on Aug. 22.
“We are asking members to join for the sole purpose of gaining votes for a candidate that will not make policy that steelworker members cannot live with. We need to elect David Eby,” reads a letter signed by the local's officers and business agents.
“If a USW activist contacts you and asks if you will help do your part to ensure we have leadership in government that supports industrial workers, we hope you will support the challenge we all face and sign up to vote,” it later says.
Cull's Oct. 14 report on the memo said she received complaints in August and September about “third party involvement” related to the letter, as well as attempts to recruit members who did not actually support the BC NDP. She reported the Eby campaign met with Steelworkers' representatives on three occasions in a five-week span from mid-August to mid-September, but found no proof they had discussed campaigning for Eby.
Lunny says the Steelworkers opted to not endorse any candidate in the race.
It is not clear what Cull did to find the letter's source. Her report notes Lunny's correct hypothesis that one of the Steelworkers' union locals had created it.
But she found “no basis for concluding that the USW local did so in a manner that was not independent of the Eby campaign.”
The affair highlights the nuances in what third parties can and cannot do in B.C. elections and leadership races.
In Appadurai's case, Cull concluded her campaign co-ordinated member signups with Dogwood and that the environmental organization's public signup effort counted as a campaign contribution that exceeded donation limits.
Eby's campaign denies any knowledge of the local's activity and said they only learned about its campaign from social media. The union letter does not appear to have been public. And the Election Act exempts a union's communications with its own members from campaign spending limits.
The two cases “seem like apples and oranges,” Lunny said.
The Tyee provided the Appadurai campaign with a copy of Cull's report but did not hear back before publication time.
Political science professor Hamish Telford agreed the two sets of allegations were fundamentally different, even if they appeared similar at first blush.
“I haven't seen enough evidence against David Eby to suggest there is a double standard here,” said Telford, a professor at the University of the Fraser Valley.
But he added that the Steelworkers' letter does highlight a rift in the BC NDP between private-sector workers whose jobs depend on resource extraction and a more environmentalist wing of the party that has been alienated by Appadurai's disqualification. He said it was up to Eby to repair that rift.
“It's going to be really incumbent on him to repair the damage, not only with the environmental movement, but I think the NDP has damaged its credentials here on its progressivism, its commitment to diversity and inclusion and its commitment to younger voters,” Telford said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
'We are not strangers in the country:' Advocates question why Diwali isn't a public holiday in Canada
The recent move to make Diwali a public holiday in NYC has raised questions as to why a similar move hasn't already been made in Canada, which is home to millions of South Asians.
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Hard drive on '80s computer used by Steve Jobs shows missed meeting with now-King Charles III: auction company
A Macintosh computer used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs went up for auction this week, with sellers estimating its worth at up to US$300,000.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
Many Canadians support organ donation after death, but fewer willing to donate: poll
A new poll shows that 84 per cent of Canadians support the donation of human organs and tissue after death, but fewer appear willing to be donors themselves.
Bloc Quebecois' motion to sever ties with monarchy fails, but gets backing from other MPs
A Bloc Quebecois motion calling for Canada to sever ties with the monarchy failed on Wednesday, after Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet forced MPs to vote on whether the federal government should no longer be connected to what he called an 'incredibly racist' and 'archaic' institution.
Vancouver
-
B.C. monitoring a handful of 'Scrabble variants' of COVID-19 found in province
They’re nicknamed “Scrabble variants” for the collection of letters identifying them, but there’s nothing fun about the new strains of the Omicron variant spreading around the world and detected in British Columbia labs.
-
Caught on camera: Luxury SUV slams into woodworking shop in B.C. community
A wild crash that was recently caught on camera in Fort Langley, B.C., has reignited calls for new measures to stop speeders and reckless drivers in the area.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of kidnapping, raping 13-year-old Edmonton girl ordered to unlock his phone
Noah Madrano has agreed to unlock his phone for investigators but only after a court threatened him with a contempt charge, according to prosecutors in Oregon.
-
New QEII casino south of Edmonton will promote 'living together in harmony,' Chief says
If the Chief has his way, there will be more than just gas, good food and gaming going on at a new First Nations-owned casino complex south of Edmonton.
-
Murder suspect found in Millet: RMCP
An Alberta man wanted for murder has been found and arrested.
Toronto
-
'Crypto king' nearly arrested twice after refusing to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
-
Nurses leaving Canada doubled in the last five years amid health-care crisis
The number of Canadian nurses getting the paperwork required to work in the United States has more than doubled to almost 1,700 in the last five years, contributing to a staffing shortage that is a major factor behind closed emergency rooms and hospital wards, according to numbers obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in 'complete disbelief' and now has plans to purchase a house.
Calgary
-
Alberta surpasses 5K COVID deaths, impacted family, experts call for continued vigilance
Alberta has now tipped over the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths, hitting close to home for a Calgary family grieving a loved one who died after contracting the infection earlier this year.
-
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
-
Bear sightings continue in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park
Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced more bear sightings in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park Wednesday. They said numerous black bears been sighted in the area, getting into unsecured compost and garbage bins.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
Roxboro legion gutted by fire, destroying prized antiques and cache of fundraising poppies
Members of the Royal Canadian Legion in Roxboro are doing what they can to rebuild after a fire tore through the building earlier this week. The legion post has been a Roxboro fixture since 1957. Now the branch is trying to determine what to do next.
-
Proportion of French-speaking immigrants down in Quebec, census data shows
The proportion of immigrants who arrived in Quebec in recent years and have sufficient knowledge of French to conduct a conversation has been declining slightly for several years, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.
Atlantic
-
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. mass shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
'This is very uncommon': Dead great white shark discovered washed up along North Sydney's shoreline
For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark was discovered washed up along the Maritimes' shorelines.
-
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Scott Gillingham elected as Winnipeg's next mayor
Scott Gillingham is upgrading his seat at City Hall. He has been elected as the next mayor of Winnipeg.
-
LIVE: Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
-
Election results from Winnipeg and Brandon
Who will take the top jobs in Winnipeg and Brandon? CTV News will update the list of mayoral and councillor candidates as results roll in throughout election night.
Kitchener
-
Richard Gere spotted filming new movie in Cambridge, Ont.
A feature film starring Richard Gere took over part of Cambridge on Wednesday.
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
Proposed provincial housing rules welcomed by some in Waterloo region
The provincial government laid out a proposal Tuesday aimed at getting more homes built around Ontario and some people in Waterloo region are welcoming the potential change.
Regina
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Sask. government plans to sell all SLGA liquor stores, exit retail market
The Saskatchewan government announced it is exiting the retail liquor market with plans to sell its remaining SLGA stores in the province during Wednesday's throne speech.
-
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
Barrie
-
Ont. family struggles with insurance after hurricane destroyed home
Hurricane Fiona is one of the most catastrophic events to hit Atlantic Canada; weeks later, many have found their insurance won't cover the damage.
-
Simcoe County woman testifies at son's trial about his father's death
The mother of a man accused of violently killing his father in Penetanguishene in 2019 took the witness stand Wednesday to testify about what happened the night her husband of 33 years died.
-
Charges laid in weapons call incident in Orillia
One person has been charged following a weapons investigation in Orillia involving a barricaded man with a firearm on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Prison sentence sought for Sask. 'medicine man' who sexually assaulted women
Lawyers in a sexual assault case are seeking a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a Saskatchewan elder who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
-
Saskatoon teen turned himself in after Mount Royal bear spray incident
Saskatoon police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a firearm incident at Mount Royal Collegiate on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Dramatic moments in Sudbury courtroom as man sentenced for brother's murder
In a unanimous decision, convicted killer Kerry Burke was sentenced to life in prison in Sudbury on Wednesday for murdering his younger brother.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
New councillors in Sudbury eager to get to work
As the dust settles from Monday's municipal election, there are a number of new faces on local councils across the north. That includes three new people who are stepping into city politics in Sudbury.