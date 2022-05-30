What is hypermiling? BCAA specialist on how to save money at the fuel pump

As historic prices at the pumps hurt budgets and change summer plans, the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) says there are ways to save when you drive, through a practice called "hypermiling."

“Hypermiling is the practice of trying to get every mile or kilometre out of a gas of tank,” says BCAA automotive specialist Josh Smythe. “Trying to get as much out of it as you can in order to be cost-effective.”

Since the price of gasoline topped $2 per litre on Vancouver Island in March, drivers have been especially looking for relief.

“They’re extremely high,” says Stewart Russell. “Too high. And it’s hard to afford.”

He figures he’s paying an extra $50 a month on fuel.

“We certainly aren’t going camping this year,” says another motorist, Brandon Paxton. “And I’m not going to visit friends that live up-island.”

To maximize fuel efficiency behind the wheel, Smythe starts with the condition of the vehicle.

“A well-serviced vehicle is an efficiently operating vehicle,” he says.

For example, Smythe suggests keeping up to date on oil changes and making sure you’re watching your vehicle’s tire pressure – and following the recommended PSI marked on the vehicle.

“Adding more air to your tire will not benefit you,” says Smythe. “There’s a micro-level of fuel savings in regard to that but what little you might save – you’re going to end up spending on prematurely worn tires, replacing your tires sooner than they need to be.”

Then it comes down to the driver.

“Driving style and your habits driving play a huge part in your fuel economy,” he says.

Smythe says strive for slow accelerations, take down any roof racks or canopies when you can, and consider using telemetrics, or the driving information on your dashboard, to compare routes.

For Smythe, the longer route between home and work, which takes him onto a highway, is the most cost-effective.

“I save more fuel because I’m not in stop and go traffic. I’m not idling at lights. And I can stay in the sweet spot of about 85 km/h to get where I’m going,” he says.

As for how much you’ll save, the automotive specialist can’t say. Everyone’s position is unique with the duration of trips and their distance factoring into the equation.

“These savings [are] over time,” he adds. “A penny earned type thing is a dollar in time.”