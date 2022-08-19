West Shore RCMP searching for wanted man

The West Shore RCMP said Friday that Douglas Donald Ward is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police immediately. (RCMP) The West Shore RCMP said Friday that Douglas Donald Ward is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police immediately. (RCMP)

