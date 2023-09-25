Vancouver Island

    • West Shore RCMP say 'dangerous' wanted man arrested

    A 41-year-old man who was wanted by the West Shore RCMP on a series of outstanding warrants has been arrested.

    The detachment issued a public notice Monday saying Nicholas Banks was dangerous and may be actively evading police.

    In an update Monday afternoon, the RCMP said Banks had surrendered at a courthouse and was arrested by sheriffs.

    Banks was wanted on 10 outstanding warrants stemming from several West Shore RCMP investigations.

    Police say the charges against him include assault with a weapon, theft over $5,000, assaulting a police officer and possession of stolen property, among others.

